Imo, Owerri - The Imo state of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has declared Governor Hope Uzodimma the winner of the party's primary election ahead of the crucial gubernatorial polls.

As reported by Channels TV online, Governor Uzodimma was declared the winner on Friday, April 14 by the chairman of Imo State Governorship Primary Election Committee Rear Admiral William Kayoda (rtd).

The primary election was staged at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the state capital where the incumbent governor polled a staggering 63,618 votes to emerge victorious in the direct primaries.

Uzodimma makes big promise to Imolites

In his acceptance speech, the Governor promised to redouble his efforts in tackling insecurity and delivering good governance to the people of Imo State if re-elected.

He vowed not to disappoint the people of the state if elected for a second term and expressed optimism about winning the November exercise.

