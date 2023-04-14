Governor Hope Uzodimma has emerged as the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate

The chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee, Rear Admiral William Kayoda (retd) declared Uzodinma as the party’s flagbearer for the November 11 exercise

According to him, Uzodimma polled 63,618 votes after the party adopted the direct primaries mode of election

Imo state governor, Sen Hope Uzodimma has emerged the winner of the all progressive congress (APC) governorship primary to contest the November 11 governorship election.

In his remarks, Gov Hope Uzodimma expressed gratitude to Imo APC faithful for the confidence reposed on him to be the standard bearer of the party for the November 11 governorship election in Imo state.

Governor Hope Uzodimma emerges Imo APC governorship candidate. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

He said democracy is about the people and the people must decide who would govern them.

Speaking further, Gov Hope Uzodimma assured that his second term would be about the infrastructure, security and welfare of Imo people .

He said:

"We will consolidate on our achievements so far, welfare of Imo people, road infrastructures, security and prosperity of the state shall continue to be my priority."

Imo stakeholders endorse Governor Uzodimma for second term

Meanwhile, in a remarkable turn of events, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Stakeholders in Imo State have endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term in office. This was agreed upon during a stakeholders meeting at the the All Progressive Congress (APC) party secretariat meeting where party's leaders, ward Chairmen, women leaders where present.

The State's party Chairman, Hon. McDonald Ebere, PhD, lauded the Governor for his outstanding performances and political willpower to change the narrative of leadership and statesmanship for the benefit of Ndi Imo, making the party proud.

Speaking on behalf of the Party’s National working committee, APC National vice chairman, south east Ijeoma Arodiogbu, stated that the Governor Hope Uzodimma has represented strength and the general acceptance of the party’s leadership.

