The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the supplementary elections in Rivers State will take place on Saturday, April 15

The elections, INEC said will be conducted in 377 polling units across Wards 05, 10 and 28 respectively in Port Harcourt

According to INEC, it is important that all registered voters in the affected registration areas/polling units come out en masse to exercise their civic right

Supplementary election in Port Harcourt II and Khana/Gokana federal constituencies of Rivers state has been scheduled for Saturday, April 15, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced.

The Punch reports that the Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC, Johnson Sinikiem, in a statement on Tuesday, April 11, said the election will take place on April 15.

INEC has announced that the supplementary election in Rivers State will take place on Saturday, April 15. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

The REC while stating that the polls will commence at 8:30 am in the LGAs and Registration Areas added that the election would be held in Khana Wards 04 and 07, across 42 polling units.

Sinikiem also said that elections would take place in 377 polling units across Wards 05, 10 and 28 respectively in Port Harcourt

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

"The management of INEC in Rivers State wishes to inform all political parties and the entire public that the supplementary election for Port Harcourt II and Khana/Gokana federal constituencies earlier announced by the Commission will hold this Saturday, April 15, 2023, by 8.30 am in the LGAs/registration areas.

“The Commission, therefore, calls on all registered voters in the affected registration areas/polling units to come out en masse on the above-mentioned date to cast their votes and to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and in accordance with laid down guidelines.

“Please be assured of our commitment to ensure a successful conclusion of the election.”

INEC Defends Tinubu's Victory, Reveals Why Tribunal Should Dismiss Peter Obi’s Petition

INEC has urged the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to dismiss Peter Obi's petition challenging Bola Tinubu's victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, came third in the election and alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

However, the electoral body argued that it conducted the election in compliance with the constitution and electoral laws.

INEC, FGN Face N77b Compensation Claim From E-Voting Innovators

In other news, Nigeria's federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission are facing a lawsuit.

The court against the FG case was filed by Dr Adah Edache Obekpa and Renaissance Network Africa (RNA).

According to reports, the case is over alleged suppression of their contributions to the introduction of electronic voting (E-voting) in the country.

Source: Legit.ng