There is a circulating claim online that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria's 2023 general election, has retired from politics and promised to support the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This claim, allegedly circulated as a press release from Atiku, has been shared in closed WhatsApp groups.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar denied congratulating Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

It was also claimed that Atiku congratulated the president-elect and advised him to lead with the fear of Allah.

Did Atiku truly retire from politics and congratulate Bola Tinubu?

However, Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, has debunked the claim as false and a contrived statement, according to FactCheckHub.

Ibe provided a copy of the press release signed by Atiku, which refutes the claim.

Atiku stated that the so-called press release did not come from him or his office and should be treated as repudiation, untrue, and deliberately contrived by those who illegally appropriated the mandate of the Nigerian people.

He, in a press release signed by him, said his lawyers still have his mandate to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.

The press release reads in part:

"I have been notified of a fake press release attributed to me and purportedly giving legitimacy to the widely rigged presidential election of February 25.

"The so-called press release did not emanate from me or my office, and it should be treated with repudiation, untrue, and deliberately contrived by those who illegally appropriated the mandate of the Nigerian people.

"For the avoidance of any doubt, I wish to state categorically that my lawyers still have my unflinching mandate to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election."

Further checks on Atiku's Instagram and Twitter pages show that he did not make any posts about retiring from politics or congratulating Bola Tinubu.

Therefore, the claim that Atiku Abubakar has retired from politics and congratulated Bola Tinubu is false, as confirmed by Atiku himself through a press statement.

Source: Legit.ng