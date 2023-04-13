The emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's president-elect has once again sparked another controversy

Before the presidential polls, the former deputy governor of Lagos state, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, vowed to renounce her citizenship if Tinubu won

She recently disclosed that she intends to keep her word and leave Nigeria before Tinubu's inauguration

Nigeria's first-ever female deputy governor, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, says she will renounce her citizenship as a Nigerian if Bola Ahmed Tinubu is sworn in as president on May 29.

Ojikutu, a deputy governor to ex-Lagos state governor Sir Michael Otedola made this declaration on Monday, April 10, during a press briefing at her residence.

The emergence Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president-elect has been heavily criticised by many political enthusiasts and pundits. Photo: Sinatu Ojikutu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Punch, Ojikutu said:

“I will not hold a Nigerian passport with Bola Tinubu as President. I am praying to God to give me the nation I can go to. I am not going to America or the United Kingdom. I want a simple place where I (can) stay and live for the rest of my life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I don’t know where I am going but I have already given it to the lawyers to please see where I can get the citizenship. I am working on it seriously before May 29.”

She also noted that she had faced so much humiliation and criticism from many people after Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential polls.

According to Sahara Reporters, Ojikutu said:

“Before the results of the presidential elections were declared, I came out to say that if Bola Tinubu won the election, I would renounce my citizenship in Nigeria and I have my reasons.

“When he won, people called me and said he would not do anything bad. But I am endangered by the current situation. I have been ostracised and humiliated in places where I should be honoured because of his not being at peace with me."

After Tinubu’s Victory, Bode George Speaks on Plans to Embark on Self-Imposed Exile

Similarly, PDP stalwart, Bode George has finally revealed what he will do after Bola Tinubu emerged victorious in the just-concluded election.

In a recent interview, George maintained Tinubu's victory might bring about serious problems in the polity, hence he still plans on leaving the country for good.

The PDP chieftain had earlier maintained he would embark on self-exile if Tinubu eventually becomes president.

Source: Legit.ng