The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s ward and local government congresses purportedly conducted in Kogi state on February 7 to nominate the governorship candidate of the party in the November election have been nullified by a federal high court sitting in Abuja.

According to The Tribune, Realwan Okpanachi led some aggrieved members of the ruling party to approach the court and nullify the congresses purportedly conducted by the state chapter of the party.

In his judgment on Wednesday, April 12, Justice James Omotosho stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting and using the delegate lists.

According to the court, the delegate list produced in such congresses is unlawful for the party to select its governorship flagbearer in the forthcoming election.

Source: Legit.ng