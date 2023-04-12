The Borno state parliament will not have Dr Nuhu Clark as one of its members for the following administrative tenure

Dr Clark, who was newly elected, was reported to have died in an Indian hospital where he received treatment for an unnamed illness

The deceased lawmaker-elect, a member of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC), won the Chibok constituency seat

An emerging report has confirmed the demise of Dr Nuhu Clark, am newly elected member of the Borno House of Assembly.

Clark, elected under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) platform for the Chibok constituency, was said to have died on Monday, April 10, in an Indian hospital while undergoing treatment for an unnamed illness, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Nuhu Clark was elected member of the Borno state parliament for the Chibok constituency under the flagship of APC. Photo: Nuhu Clark

A source in the family, according to Daily Trust, said:

“With total submission to the will of God, I announce to the House the death of Hon Dr. Nuhu Clark, an elder brother to our Chairperson Ladi Clark (Mrs). The sad event occurred today in India, where he was receiving treatment.”

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, April 12, the state commissioner for Home Affairs and Information, Babakura Abbajatau, said an official statement by the state government would be released in earnest regarding the politician's demise.

Borno state govt condoles with Clark's family

The deputy governor of Borno state, Umar Kadafur, extended his deepest condolence to the late politician's family while describing his death as a big loss to Borno state and its politics.

He also noted that his demise would leave a massive vacuum in the APC due to his numerous groundbreaking contribution to the party.

Kadafur, who said a prayer for the deceased's family, prayed that God gives the family strength and comfort to bear the loss of their beloved father, husband and breadwinner.

