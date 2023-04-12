The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has announced the demise of a 500-level civil engineering student, Okoli Ahize

According to the university's management statement, the deceased was reportedly killed due to a mob action

It was gathered that angry students mobbed Ahize after he was allegedly caught stealing a mobile phone

An emerging report has confirmed the demise of Okoli Ahize, a final-year undergraduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Reports gathered that Ahize was killed by an angry mob who mobbed him to death for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

The Osun state police command is yet to issue a statement as regards the mob action but the OAU management has vowed to set up a committee to commence. Photo: NPF HQ

Source: Facebook

An account by Punch said the incident transpired on Monday, April 10, at the Awolowo Hall of Residence of the institution.

According to another report, the deceased revealed that Ahize was a 500 Level final year student of the Department of Civil Engineering.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

OAU mgt confirm tragic incident

Confirming the tragic incident, the OAU public relations officer, in a press release, revealed that the incident resulted from a mob action.

He revealed that the confirmation was made due to a preliminary investigation that was undertaken by the school management.

Also reacting to the demise of Ahize, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Adebayo Bamire, labelled the incident as 'unfortunate', noting that a committee would be set up to unearth the antecedent of the matter.

As reported by Channels TV online, Prof Bamire said:

“The action of the mob, being a violation of the law of the country and of the University regulations, has been reported to the police who have commenced investigations.

“The University administration hereby commiserates with the parents of the deceased, staff and students, and prays that God will grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss."

Pandemonium rocks UNIBEN as gunmen kill final year student in hostel

Similarly, the University of Benin was struck with tragedy following the demise of a final-year student.

Reports say the student was shot dead in his hostel when unknown gunmen invaded the premises.

Meanwhile, the Edo state police command said the deceased's demise was cult-related, as he was shot dead by a rival cult.

Source: Legit.ng