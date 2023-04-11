A Coalition of Arewa Elders has alleged that the manners and approach of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the post-election comments is illegal and unconstitutional.

According to Daily Trust, the elders warned Buhari and other political actors to henceforth desist from what they referred to as ‘unguided post-election political utterances".

According to the northern elders, the comments by Peter Obi and his supporters could lead to a military coup similar to that of 1966, where regional leaders were killed.

The Arewa elders maintained that history recorded that Obi deployed a divisive ethnoreligious campaign in the just concluded general elections.

Suleiman Usman Jere, the chairman of the coalition, disclosed this in a communique following the meeting of the group in Arewa House in Kaduna on Tuesday, April 11.

They were worried that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party had continued to show some undemocratic traits that could lead to civil disobedience and threat to Nigeria's democracy.

