A move by the Benue state government to approve a life pension for its governor, Samuel Ortom, after leaving office is been kicked against by the governor-elect of the state, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia.

The Nation reports that Alia, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is on a campaign to block a proposed life pension for Governor Ortom.

Reverend Father Alia has called on the good people of Benue to prevail on their lawmakers against passing a life pension bill on behalf of Governor Ortom.

Source: UGC

It was gathered that a Life Pension Bill is about to be sent by the governor to the Benue state House of Assembly for consideration.

But kicking against the move, Alia has called on all the people of Benue state to prevail on their representatives in the House of Assembly to reject the bill when forwarded to them.

In a statement released by the spokesperson for the governor-elect, passing such a bill will deepen the despondency of the state.

The statement reads:

“According to the bill, Governor Ortom should be built a mansion of his taste in any part of the country he chooses to stay after leaving the Government House.

“His medical trips with those of his family members should be paid by the state, in addition to a jumbo monthly pay package.”

Source: Legit.ng