Mallam Garba Shehu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is usually interested in cartoon contents

Shehu, a senior special assistant to the president said it is an amazing fact that Buhari is usually curious

According to Shehu, one day, the president told the minister of aviation to check a daily for the cartoon on him (Hadi Sirika)

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, has described his principal as one who is curious about cartoons.

Daily Trust reports that one amazing fact is that the president enjoys cartoons and sometimes reacts to them.

President Muhammadu Buhari is always curious about cartoons. Photo: Business Day

Shehu said the president has on different occasions reacted to satirical cartoons about him as an individual or the president of Nigeria.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The president is always curious about cartoons. It is an amazing fact.

"It will interest you to know that when the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, presented a memo on Wednesday and the president came to the point of approval, he said, “Better look at Daily Trust, they have a cartoon on you.”

"Maybe some of the cabinet members had not even seen the paper at that time. But that is who he is."

Buhari pens touching Easter message to Nigerians: "Wait patiently for court decision"

In this year's Easter message to Nigerians, President Buhari said the season is about renewed hope and a glorious future for the country.

The president used to opportunity to congratulate once again those who emerged winners in the 2023 general elections.

Those who lost and are still aggrieved over the outcome have been advised to explore legal options.

"No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore", Buhari warns politicians

Following the outcome of the general elections, President Buhari has come to the conclusion that the voter is truly the king.

The president, on Thursday, April 6, said no one should underrate the power a Nigerian voter has.

According to him, the 2023 elections proved the sophistication of the Nigerian voter when it comes to the choice of leaders and also points to the fact that the strength of the nation's democracy is growing.

Source: Legit.ng