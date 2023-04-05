Prophet Iyke Uzukwu, the Spiritual Head of Soul Revival Outreach, Nnewi, Anambra state, has released some prophecies

The cleric said God told him that Nigeria will witness revolution very soon unless there is a divine intervention

Prophet Uzukwu, among other things, also commented on the incoming 10th National Assembly and who is favoured to emerge the Senate president

Nnewi, Anambra state - Anambra-based cleric and Spiritual Head of Soul Revival Outreach, Nnewi, Anambra state, Prophet Iyke Uzukwu, has revealed what he said God showed him, which would befall Nigeria in a near future.

Prophet Uzukwu said God told him there would be a serious revolution in the country very soon.

In a homily on Sunday, April 2, the cleric noted that unless the Almighty God intervenes, there would be a political earthquake in different places in Nigeria, which he said, would happen spontaneously, as an aftermath of the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that the revolution, according to Prophet Uzukwu, has been programmed to happen between April and December 2023.

According to him:

"Nigerians should pray for their country; there is a cloud of revolution hanging on the nation. It might come in a spontaneous political revolution or an outright sack of democracy. However it happens, it would have a long consequence on the country."

Prophet Uzukwu speaks on Father Mbaka

Prophet Uzukwu also called for prayers for a priest of the Catholic Church, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN); noting that there are secret plans to take him out by "certain elements" within and outside the church, who do not like his utterances.

He also condemned the alleged attempt by the Buhari government to take a loan of $10 billion from China, despite the huge debt his government is leaving behind already. He wondered what the outgoing government wanted to do with the huge loan.

The cleric also tongue-lashed the current National Assembly, saying that it remains the worst so far in the political history of Nigeria, due to what he described as their inability to check the excesses of the executive arm of government.

"The current National Assembly is a cankerworm. It is not interested in the well-being of Nigeria and Nigerians.

"Their actions and inactions are always hinged on self and personal glorification. They enjoy affluence at the expense of their constituents, who wallow in unprecedented poverty," he said.

Prophet Uzukwu calls for another Constitution review and amendment

Meanwhile, Prophet Uzukwu stressed the need for urgent review and amendment of the constitution of Nigeria to reduce the cost of governance; noting that bicameral legislature has not really helped Nigeria.

He said:

"The major problem in Nigeria is that most of the people, who fought Gen Sani Abacha's administration have proved to be worse than the former military leader. The experience has shown that Nigeria was not really prepared for nationhood at the time the colonial masters handed over political power to Nigerians."

10th National Assembly: Who becomes the next Senate president?

On the campaign for who becomes the Senate President in the next dispensation, Prophet Iyke Uzukwu said that the Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, would be favoured, and not Sen Orji Uzor Kalu.

He said Umahi has so positively impacted in his people that he should be given more responsibilities.

He urged Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state, to borrow a leaf from his Ebonyi counterpart in walking his talks.

