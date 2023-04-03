Supporters of the PDP and APC clashed in Port Harcourt on Monday, resulting in one person being injured by a stray bullet

PDP members had been protesting outside the INEC office, demanding a joint inspection of election materials, while the APC announced they would demand the release of election documents

When the APC arrived at the INEC office, they were met by protesting PDP supporters who threw objects at them, and security operatives had to intervene

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - On Monday, April 3, supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) clashed in Port Harcourt, resulting in one person sustaining a gunshot injury from a stray bullet.

Earlier, PDP members had protested outside the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and demanded a joint inspection of election materials by all political parties.

There was a violent clash between supporters of the PDP and APC in Rivers state on Monday, April 3. Photo credits: Tonye Cole, Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

APC guber candidate Tonye Cole makes announcement

In response, the APC, led by its governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, announced that they would demand the release of Certified True Copies of documents used for the March 18 governorship election at the INEC office on Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When Cole and his party leaders approached the INEC office, they were met by protesting PDP supporters who threw stones and water sachets at them, The Punch reported.

Security operatives, however, shielded Cole and whisked him away, but the protesters continued to pelt them, The Nation also reported.

Soldiers, police officers, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps arrived and shot into the air to disperse the protesters, and one protester was hit by a bullet fired by one of the security operatives attached to Cole.

As of the time of writing this report, the GRA Junction near the INEC office in Port Harcourt is still a site of tension, but anti-riot personnel are present to prevent further unrest.

2023 elections results: Police arrest lawyers filing tribunal petitions for APC in River state

In another report, policemen have reportedly arrested three lawyers who are filing processes for the APC at the election petition tribunal in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The lawyers were preparing petitions against the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the just concluded governorship election in the south-south state.

Legit.ng gathered that they were arrested on Friday night, March 31, at a hotel they were lodging in Port Harcourt. The lawyers are attached to the Tuduru Ede’s Chamber, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Source: Legit.ng