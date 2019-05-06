Muslims in Nigeria have joined their brothers and sisters across the world to commence fasting in the holy month of Ramada

Ramadan is a month of blessings from Allah, and every conscious Muslim is expected to judiciously utilize the period to earn more rewards from his or her Creator

Fasting during Ramadan is a unique way of developing spirituality, gaining strength and putting one's ego in check

In the name of Allah, the most beneficent, the most merciful, whoever Allah guides, no one can lead him astray and whoever Allah sends astray, no one can guide him.

Verily the best of speech is the Book of Allah (Qur’an), and the best guidance is the guidance of Prophet Muhammad (May Allah give him peace and bless him), and the most evil matters are those that are newly invented, for every newly invented matter is an innovation and every innovation is misguidance, and every misguidance is in the Hellfire. May Allah save us from the torment of Hellfire, (Aameen).

Why Muslims fast during Ramadan

Basically, Muslims fast in the month of Ramadan because Allah has commanded them to do so. Allah says in Qur'an 2 verse 183 (interpretation of the meaning): “O you who believe! Observing As-Sawm (the fasting) is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may become Al-Muttaqoon (pious)."

The believers hasten to obey the commandments of Allah and His messenger (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

Allah says in Qur'an 33 verse 39 (interpretation of the meaning): “The only saying of the faithful believers, when they are called to Allah (His words, the Qur’an) and His messenger, to judge between them, is that they say: ‘We hear and we obey.’ And such are the successful (who will live forever in paradise)."

“It is not for a believer, man or woman, when Allah and His Messenger have decreed a matter that they should have any option in their decision. And whoever disobeys Allah and His Messenger, he has indeed strayed into a plain error."

It is by His wisdom that Allah has prescribed a variety of acts of worship, so as to test people with regard to how they will obey all these commands. Will they only choose to do that which suits them, or will they do that which pleases Allah?

Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen was asked about the reason fasting was enjoined. He replied by quoting Qur'an 2 verse 183 that, "we will know the reason fasting was prescribed, which is taqwa (piety) and submission to Allah."

What Taqwa means in Islam

According to him, Taqwa means giving up haraam things, and in general terms include both doing what is commanded and abstaining from what is forbidden.

Prophet Muhammad (May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever does not give up false speech and acting upon it and offensive speech and behaviour, Allah has no need of his giving up his food and drink.” The hadith was narrated by Al-Bukhaari, 6057.

Based on this, it is important for the one who is fasting to carry out religious duties and avoid haraam (forbidden) things in words and deeds.

He/she should not backbite about people, tell lies, or spread malicious gossip among them, or engage in haraam (forbidden) transactions, and should avoid all haraam things.

Among the reasons behind fasting are:

1. A pillar of Islam

The foundation of Islamic spiritual practice is known as the five pillars of Islam, which form the basis for a spiritual culture designed to provide an ideal environment for personal growth and spiritual evolution.

Fasting in Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, constituting one of the most valuable spiritual practices designed to empower a human being in overcoming the self and transcending the ego, the one true veil between a human being and his or her Creator.

2. Spiritual purification

One of the primary benefits of fasting in Ramadan is spiritual purification, the essential goal of Islamic spirituality.

Although, we tend to think of the mind, body and spirit as separate components, in reality they are all connected and interrelated, and improvement in any one naturally effects improvement in the others as well.

Fasting in Ramadan purifies the mind, body and spirit, leading to greater clarity, sensitivity and health.

3. Health

It has now been scientifically documented and demonstrated that one of the most effective factors in improving human health and longevity is the reduction of intake and consumption.

Fasting in Ramadan allows the digestive system, the engine of the body, to rest from the normal demands of processing and breaking down food, freeing up system resources to cleanse and purify the body of accumulated toxins, thereby allowing more effective healing and tissue repair.

Fasting in Ramadan keeps the body healthy and youthful (provided one does not overindulge when breaking fast).

4. Family and community

One of the greatest benefits and reasons for fasting in Ramadan is renewing solidarity and cultivating positive relationships with one’s family and community.

Only one who observes fasting in Ramadan can truly know the beauty and joy of breaking fast with others, celebrating the gift of life daily for thirty days with loved ones.

Fasting in Ramadan is truly one of the greatest social experiences a human being will ever have, and this is one of the most important aspects of this unique pillar of Islamic practice

5. Fasting humiliates and weakens the Shaytaan (devil)

It weakens the effects of his whispers (waswaas) on a person and reduces his sins. That is because the Shaytaan “flows through the son of Adam like blood” as the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said, but fasting narrows the passages through which the Shaytaan flows, so his influence grows less.

Undoubtedly blood is created from food and drink, so when a person eats and drinks, the passages through which the devils flow – which is the blood – become wide. But if a person fasts, the passages through which the devils flow become narrow, so hearts are motivated to do good deeds, and to give up evil deeds.

6. Gratitude

It’s true that one generally does not realise what he or she has until it’s gone or not available, and by fasting in Ramadan, Muslims become acutely aware of the unlimited abundance of divine favor God Almighty has blessed humanity with, particularly with regards to sustenance.

The cultivation of gratitude is a core purpose of Islam, and few spiritual practices cultivate gratitude as does fasting in Ramadan!

7. Humility and selflessness

By fasting in Ramadan, a Muslim realizes how totally dependent we as human beings are upon the divine grace of God for survival, and humility is a natural result of this realization.

Generally, we take things for granted and become heedless as a result of living in the world, dunya, yet by fasting in Ramadan, we are continually reminded of our frailty and dependence upon the Divine, leading us to humility, reverence, piety and selflessness — primary goals of Islamic Spirituality.

8. Empathy and compassion

Although we live in a world of natural abundance, of divine grace and providence, unfortunately due to a lack of empathy, compassion and solidarity among human beings, there are many throughout the globe who still struggle with hunger, poverty, lack and scarcity.

When a Muslim observes fasting in Ramadan, he or she feels the hunger that many experience daily as a normal consequence of their circumstances.

By fasting in Ramadan, we develop the holy qualities of empathy and compassion, becoming more aware of our intrinsic connection and oneness with all human beings regardless of borders or labels that create artificial separation among the citizens of the human race.

This then leads us to greater contribution and selflessness in the service of our fellow human beings, constituting one of the most valuable reasons for fasting in Ramadan.

9. Restraint and self-discipline

The modern world and its culture are largely defined by materialism, consumption and instant gratification of desires. This results in the diminishment of human consciousness, the regression of planetary culture and the suppression of the soul.

Yet by fasting in Ramadan, a Muslim consciously curtails this unhealthy norm by intentionally practicing restraint and self-discipline, separating him or herself from the animal kingdom which is governed by the unconscious drive to satiate one’s immediate physical needs and desires.

Fasting in Ramadan is thus an essential practice for attaining true freedom and independence from dunya, the external world of form and appearances, and for the liberation of the soul from the self, the mind-body that is unconsciously driven by fear and the struggle survival.

10. Simplicity and non-attachment

By fasting in Ramadan, we limit excess and indulgence, facilitating the return to simplicity and non-attachment, releasing one from dependence on dunya and so contributing to psychological health and happiness, and practical wellness and balance.

11. Focus

With the constant demands of modern life, it’s all too easy to become lost and forget who we are, and so to unconsciously forget our divine purpose and destiny.

Without constant reminder, we become lost in the dream of dunya and become disconnected from reality.

Fasting in Ramadan for thirty days is a powerful practice in restoring and strengthening focus, direction, balance and purpose to our lives.

