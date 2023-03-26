Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former President Obasanjo met on Saturday, March 25, in Anambra

Obi who shared pictures of the meeting on Twitter said they exchanged views on the state of the nation

Obasanjo was one of the prominent Nigerians who endorsed Obi in the February 25 elections which he lost to President-elect Bola Tinubu

Awka, Anambra state - Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25 elections, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Awka, Anambra state, on Saturday, March 25.

Obi who is a former governor of Anambra state made this known in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, March 26.

Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, met with former President Obasanjo at the Anambra airport on Saturday, March 25. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the duo were in Anambra for the one-year anniversary of the governor of Anambra state, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

What I discussed with Obasanjo - Peter Obi

Obi expressed gratitude for the "quiet time" he had with ex-President Obasanjo at the Anambra airport.

He said they exchanged views on the "state of play and state of the nation".

"I am very grateful for the quiet time with the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at the Anambra airport yesterday. We exchanged views on the state of play and state of the nation," the LP presidential flagbearer tweeted.

Legit.ng notes that Obasanjo endorsed Obi's 2023 presidential bid. He said though the former Anambra governor was not a saint, he had an edge over other contenders in the race.

However, Obi came third in the poll, losing to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng