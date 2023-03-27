The aftermath of the 2023 general election and the gubernatorial election has been greeted with many activities across security agencies

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, summoned a meeting with his top officers

It was gathered that the meeting was meant to evaluate the activities of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) during the election process

Following the conclusion of the 2023 gubernatorial and state parliament election, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, met with senior officers to evaluate their performance at the polls.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the meeting was held at the Goodluck Jonathan Peace Keeping Center, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

IGP Alkali summoned an urgent meeting with Deputy Inspectors, Assistant Inspectors, Commissioners of Police, and other members for gubernatorial election review. Photo: NPF HQ

In attendance are the Deputy Inspectors, Assistant Inspectors, Commissioners of Police, and other members of the Force Management Team.

Reports confirmed that the meeting outlined ten agendas, including a review of the elections, electoral offences, and the suspects apprehended during the electoral process.

Similarly, an evaluation is also expected to be done on reported and recorded police misconduct.

Kano, Rivers, and Lagos marred with electoral violence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that no fewer than 161 suspects arrested during the gubernatorial elections are in custody in Kano state.

Arrests were also made in southern states like Abia, Edo, Ogun, Rivers and most notably, Lagos state.

It was further gathered that about 185 critical incidents were also recorded, which led to the arrest of 203 electoral offenders during the gubernatorial polls.

Meanwhile, some of these critical cases are under investigation by some state police commands, while others are being handled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

