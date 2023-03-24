Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has said that Nigeria's democracy is currently held hostage with the result of the presidential and governorship elections held a few weeks ago.

The cleric, in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, revealed that Nigeria is currently a country sitting on a time bomb because of the irregularities that trailed the electioneering, Tribune reported.

According to Primate Ayodele, some existing constitutional problems will affect a lot of things in the country while maintaining that God is yet to approve the incoming government.

The statement reads in part:

"Nigeria is in big trouble, our democracy is under attack. Constitutional problems have come up and this will affect a lot of things. Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb and God has not approved this government.’’

The prophet also condemned Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the alleged malpractices that played out in the poll.

In addition, the cleric expressed pessimism about Nigeria's judicial system of possible compromise and that would lead to dangers.

According to Ayodele, Nigeria currently needs divine intervention if the country really wants to survive its internal crisis.

