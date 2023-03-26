There is no plan to impeach the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, members of the state House of Assembly have said

The state lawmakers said the reports claiming that they were plotting to impeach the Abia governor are not true

The House Leader, Solomon Akpulonu, and other principal members of the state assembly said they are solidly behind the governor

Aba, Abia state - Members of the Abia State House of Assembly have said they have no plans to impeach the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

The state lawmakers said this while addressing journalists after meeting with the governor at the Government House Lodge in Aba on Saturday, March 25, The Nation reported.

Members of the Abia state House of Assembly said they have no plan to impeach Governor Ikpeazu. Photo credit: @GovernorIkpeazu

Source: Twitter

Those present at the meeting include the deputy Speaker and chairman House Committee on Media, Ifeanyi Uchendu, House Leader, Solomon Akpulonu, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, Minority Leader, Thomas Nkoro, among others.

We are behind Ikpeazu - Abia lawmakers

The state lawmakers further stated that they were strongly behind Governor Ikpeazu whom they said would finish his eight-year tenure strongly.

“What has been gaining ground on social media that the State House of Assembly is making plans to impeach the governor of Abia State is just a rumour. There are no plans like that, the deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly said.

The House Leader, Solomon Akpulonu, also described the alleged plan to impeach the Abia state governor as fake news.

“The governor has done so much for us and we have no reason whatsoever to impeach the governor. We just came around to interact with him," Akpulonu said.

The Minority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Chijioke Chukwu, also dismissed the alleged impeachment plan.

There had been speculations that some disgruntled members of the Abia State House of Assembly were planning to impeach Governor Ikpeazu.

Governor Ikpeazu congratulates Abia governor-elect Alex Otti

In another report, Governor Ikpeazu charged the gubernatorial candidates of other parties in the state not to distract Alex Otti, the governor-elect, with court cases.

In a statement by Onyebuchi Ememanka, his chief press secretary, Ikpeazu called on members of other parties to give Otti an enabling environment to run the affairs of the state from May 29.

The governor said having spent about three and half years in different courts, he knows the distraction such cases can cause a leader.

