In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mike Ikenwa from Imo state, Nigeria, embarked on a mission to transform education in Africa.

Witnessing the challenges faced by Nigerian students during lockdowns, including the high cost of education and rising unemployment, Mike saw an opportunity to create a solution that would make learning both accessible and affordable.

A new approach to learning

Ikenwa explained to Legit.ng that he saw the necessity for a fresh method of education.

His goal was to develop a platform offering crucial educational tools and resources, all free of financial constraints.

He said:

"I recognised the need for a new approach to learning. The demand for continuous learning grew as people were locked inside due to the pandemic. I wanted to create a platform that would provide essential learning tools and resources, without the financial burden."

This vision led to Univad, a next-generation learning experience focused on providing high-demand tech skills to African students.

Within three years, Mike's expertise in understanding Africa's educational needs and EdTech marketing in Nigeria has propelled Univad to great success.

He said:

"The high cost of education and rising unemployment in Africa fueled my determination to create Univad, an affordable learning platform. Utilising free resources, I developed Univad to provide essential learning tools and resources."

Transforming students to skilled professionals

He revealed that the platform offers diploma and single programs that empower students to compete on the global tech stage, all while maintaining affordability and quality.

"Education is the key to unlocking potential and driving progress. Our goal at Univad is to transform our students into highly skilled professionals. Our core differentiator is affordability without compromising quality. We aim to empower Africans to compete on the global tech stage by offering the most affordable programs.

"We also address specific challenges in Africa, such as unstable power supply, high internet costs, and the inability to afford high-end devices. Univad’s mobile-first approach ensures that students can learn using minimal data and power, providing seamless access to our learning dashboard regardless of the device used. This accessibility and affordability set Univad apart in the EdTech industry.

Challenges and investments

The story has not been all rosy for Mike; he explained to Legit.ng that securing investment is one of the biggest challenges.

HE stated:

"Currently, I am bootstrapping the venture, which has made it difficult to build and deploy programs as quickly as we’d like. The demand for our services is growing, and with that growth comes an increased need for funding to support operations and expansion.

"Additionally, the high cost of goods and services in Nigeria, driven by the declining economy, has been a significant hurdle. Unstable power supply and unreliable internet connections further complicate our efforts to provide a seamless learning experience for our students. These infrastructural issues require innovative solutions and additional resources, which are challenging to secure without substantial investment.

"Despite these obstacles, we remain committed to our mission and continue to find creative ways to overcome these barriers and deliver high-quality, accessible education to our students."

A reward for hard work

Univad's success hasn't gone unnoticed. Mike's dedication to making education accessible and affordable has earned him the LIFIN Entrepreneur of the Year award and nominations for several other prestigious awards.

His first EdTech venture, Edcent, was recognized as one of Nigeria's top EdTech startups.

"My expertise in understanding Africa's educational needs, coupled with my knowledge of EdTech marketing in Nigeria, has been instrumental in building Univad."

Plans for the future

Mike is focused on expanding Univad's reach and impact across Africa. By scaling the platform to include a broader range of courses, enhancing technological infrastructure, and developing partnerships, Mike aims to ensure that Univad remains at the forefront of online education in Africa.

For young entrepreneurs, he said:

"Stay resilient and focused on your mission. Entrepreneurship is a journey filled with challenges, but each obstacle presents an opportunity to learn and grow stronger.

Secondly, maintain unwavering focus on your core mission. Define clear goals and prioritize tasks that align with achieving them. Avoid spreading yourself too thin by chasing every opportunity that comes your way. Stay disciplined in your approach, and regularly assess your progress against your objectives."

