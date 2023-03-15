Ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial polls in Rivers state, former Governor Rotimi Amaechi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has warned his successor Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by TheCable, Amaechi, during an event in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA of Rivers on Tuesday, March 14, said the state's citizens have turned their back on the incumbent governor and his government.

The former governor said:

“Every street I went to, people were jumping on top of me shouting. They were remembering that I built five flyovers, I did not dance. We employed 400 new doctors, bought cars for 600 doctors, bought ambulances for all the health centres.

“We went round primary schools to see what’s going on, and discovered there were no teachers, so we hired 13,200 teachers. By the time I left as governor, there was a contractor in every school to maintain the school. Where are the schools that he (Wike) built?"

As reported by This Day, Ameachi also accused Governor Wike of being a serial alcoholic while referring to the governor's claims that he was sipping a 40-year-old whiskey when PDP members were protesting Tinubu's victory at the INEC's headquarters.

Ameachi said:

“The person Wike buys alcohol from, said Wike spends 50 million naira every week on alcohol.

“The primary schools we built is 112 million naira, it means that in two weeks, Wike has drunk one primary school."

He said a vote for Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the APC, would be a vote for development for the state.

Ameachi said:

“Compare Tonye and the other man, then compare our government with that of Wike. Did Wike do schools, did he do electricity? Your health care, we did.

“When you see Tonye Cole who is a businessman, from business into politics, why won’t you invest in him? This is your time, come out and vote. When we win, things will change.”

However, Ameachi has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exhibit neutrality at the gubernatorial polls in the state.

Cole will be up against Governor Wike's protege Siminialayi Fubara on Saturday, March 18, when Rivers state citizens decide who governs them.

