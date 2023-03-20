Some kidnappers have abducted the electoral officer and the returning officer of the Zamfara state's 2023 governorship election.

Daily Trust reports that the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission were abducted in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Some INEC officials have been kidnpped in Zamfara state.

Source: Twitter

The local government area is also the hometown of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, who is seeking re-election in the ongoing 2023 governorship poll across states of the country.

Sources privy to the information said the officials were heading to the headquarters of the electoral commission in Gusau when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the INEC officials were heading to their headquarters to deliver the result of the governorship election for Maradun Local Government when they were intercepted and taken to an undisclosed location.

Police react

Reacting to the incident, the police in the state confirmed that the matter has been reported to the force.

The spokesperson for the police in Zamfara state, Muktari Janyau said:

“The Resident Electoral commissioner in charge of Zamfara state, Professor Sa,idu Babura Ahmed has reported the issue to the police commissioner for appropriate action."

