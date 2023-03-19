The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, March 19, announced that some thugs have invaded the commission office in Abia state.

The commission in a tweet posted at 3.34 pm on Sunday, March 19, said the thugs invaded its office located in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia state during the ongoing 2023 governorship and State House of Assembly elections across the country.

INEC said its office in Obingwa LGA has been invaded by some thugs.

The tweet which was titled 'Breaking News' in capital letters said security agencies in the state have been alerted.

INEC also assured that the commission was monitoring the situation and will issue a statement on the incident shortly.

The tweet said:

"BREAKING NEWS: Thugs have invaded our Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia State.

"Security agencies have been alerted. The Commission is monitoring the situation and will issue a statement shortly."

