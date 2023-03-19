Governorship elections were held in 28 states in Nigeria. Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started announcing the names of the winners of the election.

In this report, Legit.ng brings you the names of the new governors elected by Nigerians from different states to pilot their affairs.

The new governors elected by Nigerians include Makinde.

Yobe state (Governor Mai Mala Buni) Ogun state (Governor Dapo Abiodun) Gombe state (Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya) Jigawa state (Umar Namadi) Kwara state (Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman) Akwa Ibom state (Umo Eno) Oyo state (Seyi Makinde) Dikko Radda (Katsina state) Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos state) Namadi Dammodi (Jigawa State) Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) Abba Yusuf (Kano state) Mohammed Bala (Bauchi state) Dauda Lawal (Zamfara state) Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers state) Prince Bassey Otu (Cross River) Kefas Agbu (Taraba state) Uba Sani (Kaduna state) Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue state) Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto state) Babagana Zulum (Borno state) Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau state) Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta state) Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi state)

