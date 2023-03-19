Katsina state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Dikko Radda, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Katsina state.

Radda, according to Channels TV, scored 859,892 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Senator Yakubu Danmarke, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled a total of 486,620 votes.

Legit.ng gathers that the State Returning Officer for the election, Professor Mu’azu Gusau, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, announced the result on Sunday, March 19, at about 8:56 pm at the Governorship Election Collation Centre, Katsina.

The total votes cast stand at 1,386, 427, valid votes stand at 1,365,848 whereas the rejected votes were 20, 579.

According to Professor Gusau, registered voters stand at 3,516,719 while accredited voters stand at 1,399,291.

Meanwhile, the New Nigeria’s Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 8,263 votes, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 4,226 votes, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got 1,049 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) had 560 votes and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) scored 896 votes and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) polled 132 votes.

