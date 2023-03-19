Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has been declared the winner of the Saturday, March 18 election.

The State Returning Officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Memuna Waziri who announced the results said, Yahaya scored 342,821 to defeat PDP’s Jibrin Barde who scored 233,131 while the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP Candidate Khamisu Mailantarki scored 19,861.

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya wins reelection bid in Gombe state. Photo credit: Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya

She announced that a total of 21, 390 votes were rejected living 605, 355 valid votes out of the total number of 1,575,794, The Nation reported.

Ms Waziri, a professor and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Gashua, said there were 1,575,794 registered voters in the state.

She added that 618,231 voters were accredited while the total votes cast in Saturday’s poll were 616745.

