The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State as the winner of the gubernatorial polls in the Offa local government area.

As reported by Daily Trust, the LGA collation centre declared him the winner after polling 14,696 votes ahead of Shuaibu Yaman, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, who scored 6,705 votes.

Governor Abdulrazaq polled 14,696 votes ahead of Shuaibu Yaman, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, who scored 6,705. Photo: Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Below are the details from Offa as announced by INEC

Local Government: Offa Local Government

Election Type: Governorship Election

No of Registered Voters: 97,945

No of Accredited Voters: 34,115

No. of valid votes: 23,531

No. of Invalid votes: 584

Total votes cast: 24,115

List of Parties and Total Vote per party

AA 39

AAC 14

ADC 130

ADP 53

APC 14,696

APM 17

APP 10

LP 104

NNPP 180

PDP 6,705

PRP 10

SDP 1289

YPP 271

