March 18 Election: Another Prominent APC Governor Wins First LGA
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State as the winner of the gubernatorial polls in the Offa local government area.
As reported by Daily Trust, the LGA collation centre declared him the winner after polling 14,696 votes ahead of Shuaibu Yaman, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, who scored 6,705 votes.
Below are the details from Offa as announced by INEC
Local Government: Offa Local Government
Election Type: Governorship Election
No of Registered Voters: 97,945
No of Accredited Voters: 34,115
No. of valid votes: 23,531
No. of Invalid votes: 584
Total votes cast: 24,115
List of Parties and Total Vote per party
AA 39
AAC 14
ADC 130
ADP 53
APC 14,696
APM 17
APP 10
LP 104
NNPP 180
PDP 6,705
PRP 10
SDP 1289
YPP 271
