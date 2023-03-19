What could be described as a big blow is the recent development in Ogun state.

This is as the sitting governor under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), loses his Local Government Area (LGA) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC Governor Abidoun loses LGA to PDP's Adebutu. Photo credit: Ogun State Government

Abiodun loses LGA to Adebutu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu, has defeated Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, Daily Trust reported.

The duo hail from Ikenne LG, the home council of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo.

Result emerges

Adebutu polled 12,472 votes to defeat the governor who scored 9,133 votes.

At the governor’s polling unit, Abidoun, who is among the 11 governors seeking reelection, polled 147 votes ahead of Adebutu who garnered 142 votes.

But at PU 14, Egunrege in Ikenne township where Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo voted, Adebutu carried the day.

PDP scored 42, APC had 21 votes, and ADC had one vote.

