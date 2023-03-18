President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, March 18, delivered the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in his ward for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The results announced by the Collation Officer for the ward, Hamza Yusuf, showed that for the governorship election, the APC scored 261 votes; PDP polled 32 votes and NNPP didn’t get any votes, The Punch reported.

Similarly, the APC scored 240 votes in the State House of Assembly election while PDP scored 50 votes.

Results from other polling units were still being collated at the time of filing this report on Saturday evening.

The President, alongside his son, Yusuf had earlier in the day, cast their ballot at the polling unit 003, Sarkin Yara ‘A’, Kofar Baru, Daura.

