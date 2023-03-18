The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Uba Sani, has won in Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s polling unit, for the governorship and state House of assembly election at Unguwan Sarki 024 Polling Unit where the Governor cast his vote on Saturday, March 18.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Electoral Presiding Officer, Haruna Shafiu, who announced the results, said the APC candidate polled 257 votes as against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s 81 votes for the governorship election.

El-Rufai wins polling unit for Uba Sani, Kaduna APC governorship candidate. Photo credit: Kaduna State Government

Source: Facebook

El-Rufai wins polling unit for Uba Sani

He announced that New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 2 votes, while ADP scored 3 votes, PRP got 4 while there were 8 invalid votes, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

While the APC won in the polling unit 026 next to where Gov El-Rufai voted, with 146 votes, PDP scored 61 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Presiding Officer at Polling Unit 026, Maryam Abubakar, who announced the results, said that NNPP got two votes while the Labour Party scored 3 and 3 votes were invalid.

Source: Legit.ng