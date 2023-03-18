The operatives of the Nigerian Army have averted what could have been described as a disastrous situation across about 20 polling units in Madobi LGA in Kano State.

Legit.ng reporter, who was on the ground to monitor the situation, gathered that the troops were on patrol when they noted anomalies in the voting stations.

Men of the Nigerian Army take charge of voting units in Kano. Photo credit: Kano LG

What really happened

A fracas began when some parties' supporters tried to disrupt the voting process and capitalise on the situation to destroy ballot boxes.

However, the army, through their timely intervention, foiled their plan.

The voting is now going smoothly as normalcy was restored, and the security forces supervised the process.

Source: Legit.ng