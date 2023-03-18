For a number of reasons, the Saturday, March 18, governorship election in certain states did not just go below expectations, by the set standard of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it needed to be postponed.

Legit.ng has spotlighted states where this has happened and what influenced the electoral commission to take this drastic decision.

INEC has postponed elections in Lagos, Plateau and Rivers

Source: Original

Lagos

INEC has postponed the governorship and State Assembly elections in 10 polling units in the Victoria Garden City (VGC) around the Lekki area of Lagos.

Segun Agbaje, INEC's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, made the announcement during his conversation with journalists on Saturday at the VGC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Agbaje said INEC's ad hoc staff set up voting materials in front of the estate on Saturday but the estate residents claimed that hoodlums might disrupt the process, so they did not feel secure and could not cast their votes, hence the decision to postpone the election to Sunday, March 19.

Rivers

The elections were also not held in the Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers due to the insistence of voters to sight electoral officers and collation officers.

Sources gathered that there was a heated disagreement at the RAC Center in Buguma, Headquarters of Asari-Toru Local Government over the absence of INEC EOs and result sheets.

It took the efforts of security agents to calm the voters as they insisted on sighting INEC EOs and Result Sheets before materials could leave the RAC Centre.

Following the tension, INEC has decided to postpone the election till further notice.

Plateau

Also, the commission has postponed the polls in Butura ward in Bokkos LGA of Plateau to Sunday, March 19.

Speaking on the decision on Saturday, INEC REC in Plateau, Oliver Agundu, said the postponement was due to a logistics problem.

Agundu explained that election materials such as ballot papers meant for the ward were taken to another LGA in error.

Source: Legit.ng