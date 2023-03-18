Personnel of the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have attacked a journalist, Mr. Edwin Philip, in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

The journalist who works for Breeze FM, a radio station in the state capital, was attacked after taking pictures of a polling unit in Lafia.

Philip told Legit.ng that the security officials attacked him at Polling Unit 061 in Chioma Ward, Lafia.

His words:

"I was viciously attacked by NSCDC officials on the orders of one Ado Garin Lafia while Iwas doing my job."

Legit.ng had earlier sighted the NSCDC officials moving around the state with trucks and bikes.

