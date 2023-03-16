Three people have lost their lives in Oyo state after thugs stormed an APC meeting in the Ile-Tuntun area of Ibadan

An eye-witness, however, stated that the incident was a clash between PDP and APC members in the area

There have been fears that the governorship election in the south-west state would be bloody due to the tension in the past few days

lle-Tuntun - Armed thugs, on Thursday, March 16, disrupted an All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting at the Ile-Tuntun area of Ibadan South East local government, killing three people and destroying vehicles and other properties.

Daily Trust reports that the hoodlums viciously attacked many APC supporters attending the meeting.

The party’s assembly candidate in constituency 2, Wariths Alawuje, was at the meeting venue during the attack, but he escaped.

Wariths confirmed the incident through a telephone call, saying:

“We were meeting with party executives when we heard members of (party name withheld) walking towards our office. Our people waited for them to go.

“Not long after, we saw a top member of the party whispering to another and the next thing, we started hearing gunshots, and before we could say jack, many of our people had been injured, cars had been damaged while nearby houses were not spared. Some persons were also killed.”

Eye-witness says attack was a clash between PDP, APC supporters

Punch reports that the incident was a clash between APC members and their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts.

According to the report, members of the APC were holding a meeting at the party office at Iyana Court, Ile-tuntun in Ibadan, when vehicles of the PDP members passing by provoked APC loyalists and started throwing objects at them.

An eye-witness said:

“PDP then got angry. And when retaliated, a leading member of the party and a member of the House of Representatives then picked a gun and fired gunshots at the APC members. That was what led to free for all.”

