The Enugu governorship election taking place on Saturday, March 18, is expected to be brimful of fireworks because of the calibre of candidates contesting for the seat of power in the southeast state.

Chijioke Edeoga, a two-time former commissioner under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was a powerful chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party who clinched the gubernatorial ticket after his recent defection to the Labour Party.

The Enugu governorship election may be a three-horse race for the LP, PDP, and APGA (Photo: Chidoka Edeoga, Frank Nweke, Peter Mbah)

Peter Mbah, a PDP bigwig and another former commissioner under Chimaroke Nnamani, has secured massive support from OBidients.

Both politicians will have to face the power and force of Frank Nweke, a big political figure who is a household name as far as the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and beyond are concerned.

