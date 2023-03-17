The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that the 2023 presidential election fell far short of any minimum acceptable standards across the globe.

In a series of tweets shared on his personal Twitter account, the former governor of Anambra state Nigerians alongside many local and international observers lamented the poor conduct of the 22023 presidential elections on February 25.

Peter Obi has said that the presidential election fell short of standards. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Also alleging that there was a deliberate effort to ensure that the election was conducted in violation of the agreed laws, rules and guiding principles of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Obi said the results of the polls were most condemn-ably manipulated to suppress and subvert the will of the people.

His words:

"It is being generous to say that the elections fell far short of minimum acceptable standards of procedural integrity and democratic practice.

"Let me reiterate that our team is taking up all these issues through all available legal and peaceful channels and I continue to urge all of you to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

"Despite these setbacks, we are undaunted and remain resolutely committed to the fight for a New Nigeria as it is an idea whose time has come."

Ready for Saturday, March 18, election

Further assuring Nigerians that Saturday, March 18, is another day and opportunity to birth a New Nigeria, Obi urged his supporters and members of the Obidient Movement to use the same burning passion and commitment to go out en masse and vote for Labour Party.

He said:

"Vote for a new set of dynamic and people-oriented leaders to birth a New Nigeria. We have the patriotism, love, unity and power to defeat the forces of division and prejudice as they represent a brand of politics that has expired and cannot take us into the future.

"As we are counselled, we may differ in tribes and tongues, but we profess our unity in love and brotherhood to recreate a Nation where no Nigerian will be oppressed and where peace, fairness, justice, equity and prosperity will reign.

"Irrespective of what INEC announced, we do know that in several states across our dear country, Nigerians massively voted for a New Nigeria on 25th February, for a new direction, for new leadership, for a better life, for new opportunities that will see them compete with the best in the world.

"They voted for a transition from consumption to emphasis on production, they voted to have a country, strong and respected within the comity of nations."

