One of the major stories that went viral in mainstream Nigerian news media was Peter Obi's take on who won the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25.

Fresh Trouble for Tinubu as Obi Reveals Alleged Winner of 2023 Presidential Election After INEC’s Declaration

Newspaper review: Peter Obi speaks on real winner of presidential election

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, made a fresh revelation about the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's victory in the February 25 election.

Obi, on Monday, March 13, said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was wrong in declaring Tinubu the winner because he did not win the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

INEC Chairman Releases List of States Where Governorship Elections Will Not Hold, Gives Reason Read

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has announced that the March 18 governorship elections will hold in 28 states.

Mahmood disclosed this during the meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security which was held at the INEC conference room, in Abuja, on Tuesday, March, 14.

2023 Presidential Election Results: State-by-State Breakdown Shows Where Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi Win and Lose

It's no longer news that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, won the 25 February 2023 Presidential elections, though other contenders have gone to court to challenge the victory.

According to the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu scored 8,794,726 votes to win the poll.

New Fact Emerges to Verify if INECs IReV Portal Shows Peter Obi Won 2023 Presidential Election in 19 States

The trending claim that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won 19 states in the February 25 poll had been considered misleading, according to Dubawa, a Nigerian fact-checking organisation.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, came third in the presidential poll with over six million votes.

Wike Finally Reveals Who Chased Peter Obi Out of PDP as Party Crisis Worsens

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state had explained why Peter Obi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the Labour Party (LP).

Governor Wike spoke on Thursday, March 9, when he hosted the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Old Naira Notes: Presidency Breaks Silence, Reveals Buhari's Position on Supreme Court Order

The presidency has defended President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he never instructed the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to disobey any court orders regarding the Naira redesign policy.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu made the presidency's position known in a statement released on Monday night, March 13.

Tinubu Speaks on Preferred Candidates for Senate President, House of Reps Speaker

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had said he does not have any preferred candidates for leadership of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.

Tinubu stated this on Monday, March 13, while addressing new members-elect to the National Assembly at a meeting organised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

