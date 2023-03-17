The governorship election in Rivers state is going to be a tight contest between two lords, Governor Nyesom Wike of the PDP and his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi of the APC

This is as the duo has been exchanging strong words and releasing statements due to their differences in the Rivers state political arena

A few hours before the 2023 governorship election, the governor of Rivers state, Wike revealed Amaechi and his anointed guber candidate, Tonye Cole worked against President-elect Bola Tinubu during February 25 election

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi worked against the aspiration of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 25 February election.

Wike who made this revelation in a state broadcast on Thursday, March 16, also accused Tonye Cole, the APC governorship candidate in the state of not supporting Tinubu’s ambition, Premium Times reported.

Wike speaks on how Amaechi and Tonye Cole worked against Bola Tinubu during the presidential election. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Wike reveals how Amaechi, Tonye Cole worked against Tinubu

“Rotimi Amaechi and his protégé, Mr Cole, actively opposed the demand for power shift to the south and worked against their party’s presidential candidate in Rivers State,” Wike said in a broadcast.

Wike further accused his predecessor, saying he “failed as Governor of Rivers State for eight years” and “could not attract any single development project to Rivers State as Minister for Transportation for seven years”, Channels TV also reported.

