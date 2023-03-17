Dele Omenogor, the leader and chieftain of the PDP in the Amai community in the Ukwuani local government area of Delta state, has resigned from the party

Omenogor's resignation is coming a few hours before the governorship and house of assembly elections in the state

The PDP chief argued that the Ifeanyi Okowa administration in the state was bereft of equity and fairness to the people of Amai

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Asaba, Delta - Chief Dele Omenogor, a Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) leader in the Ukwuani local government area of Delta state, has tendered his resignation from the party.

The PDP chieftain cited abysmal neglect of Amai Kingdom and the entire Ukwuani nation by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the party, for almost 8 years, The Tribune reported.

PDP chieftain resigned few hours to election Photo Credit: PDP Update

Source: Twitter

Why PDP chieftain dumps Okowa in Delta few hours before election

This was disclosed in a letter Omenogor submitted to the chairman of the PDP in Ward 6 Amai in the council area.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Omenogor alleged that the administration of Okowa was bereft of equity and fairness for abandoning the people of Amai while executing infrastructural projects in other communities in the Ukwuani local government.

He maintained that he had done his best for the PDP, exploring his human and financial resources for the growth of the party in Amai and the Ukwuani, but his community has not been enjoying the dividends of democracy.

Latest about the PDP, Dele Omenogor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta, 2023 election

The letter reads in part:

“I joined PDP in 2001 because I wanted to use the platform to attract dividends of democracy to my people, but it’s unfortunate that 22 years after, there is little or nothing to show for it."

The PDP chieftain disclosed that he had personally taken up the responsibility of the party's ward 6, Amai leader because of his passion for the growth of his community and its people.

Source: Legit.ng