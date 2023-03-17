APC chieftain Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has urged Kwara voters to re-elect Governor Abdurahman Abdulrazaq

The former presidential candidate stated that Kwarans could not afford to go back to the old political order they were known for in the past

Olawepo-Hasim, who met with party stakeholders, charged them to deliver votes to the APC in their domain

Agbamu - A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called on Kwara voters to support the re-election bid of Governor Abdurahman Abdulrazaq as a milestone.

Olawepo-Hashim stated that the governor's re-election would highlight the fact that the decision of the people of Kwara in 2019 to abandon the old political order was a good one.

Olawepo-Hashim says Governor Abdulrazaq deserves to be re-elected. Photo credit: @GbengaHashim

Source: Twitter

He said this while addressing APC supporters after a meeting with political leaders and stakeholders in Agbamu, Irepodun local government area of the state ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 16, by the media team of Olawepo-Hasim, noted that the state chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, council secretary Irepodun local government area, Mr Sunday Abolaji, among others, attended the meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Olawepo-Hashim said:

"We have seen freedom gains in better infrastructure, improved youth participation, women empowerment, enhanced social services, peace and security in Kwara in the last four years.

''Please come out and vote on Saturday how you have always voted for me in record numbers."

Kwara guber: YPP's Gobir steps down for Governor AbdulRazaq

Meanwhile, Leadership reports that the Young Progressives Party (YPP) gubernatorial candidate in Kwara state, Waziri Yakubu Gobir, has stepped down for Governor AbdulRazaq.

Gobir announced his resolve to step down for AbdulRazaq during a Thursday visit to the Government House, Ilorin.

He said the best way for the YPP to achieve its electoral goal is to forge alliances and combine ideologies with the APC.

Olawepo-Hashim congratulates Tinubu, charges him on national reconciliation

Recall that Olawepo-Hashim recently congratulated president-elect Bola Tinubu for winning the 2023 presidential election.

Olawepo-Hashim also prayed that God would grant the president-elect and his deputy the wisdom to bring the nation badly divided together.

He emphasised that national reconciliation and healing are urgent and cannot be delayed to move the nation forward.

Yakasai to Tinubu: As president, give all Nigerians sense of belonging

On his part, a nonagenarian and elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has advised Tinubu to run an all-inclusive government by providing all aspects of the country a sense of belonging.

Yakasai also called on Tinubu to re-introduce the National Development Plan strategy, noting that it is universally accepted as a panacea for nation-building.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, March 1, in Abuja, the 98-year-old politician urged other contestants to embrace the election outcome and congratulate the winner.

Source: Legit.ng