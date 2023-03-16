Ohanaeze Ndigbo has stressed that it is in support of the decision of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to challenge the results of the presidential election in court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Ohanaeze elders in a statement signed by the chairman and elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and made available to LEADERSHIP, highlighted that “Ohanaeze is aware that Peter Obi has gone to court to seek justice on the outcome of the presidential election, Leadership reports.

“We want to state that Peter Obi has got our support, Ohanaeze Ndigbo however, will abide by the judgment of the court. Whoever emerges can count on our support,” he said.

The group also expressed “profound gratitude to all Nigerians from the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria who supported a very illustrious, patriotic, resourceful and dependable Nigerian, His Excellency, Peter Obi during the just concluded presidential election.”

Ohanaeze said, “Peter Obi was not a candidate of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, rather he was a candidate of many patriotic and concerned Nigerians who wanted a change for a new Nigeria.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo however is conscious of the fact that under normal condition and by the zoning principle mutually agreed by all Nigerians, the president of Nigeria in the present dispensation should come from the South Eastern part of the Country.”

Source: Legit.ng