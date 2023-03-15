Governor Nyesom Wike has been described as a drunkard by his predecessor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

Amaechi made this declaration while campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State

Going further, the former minister and governor alleged that the Rivers state governor spends about N50m on alcohol weekly

Rotimi Amaechi has described Governor Nyesom Wike as a drunk. The former mister of transportation and former governor alleged that Wike spends N50million on alcohol every week.

He added that the governor should not be allowed a third term through his stooge.

Amaechi stated this during his campaign for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State Tonye Cole, in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area of the state, Leadership Newspaper reports.

Amaechi complained that the amount of state funds Wike spends on alcohol in two weeks, is almost equivalent to the amount he (Amaechi) spent to build one primary school when he served as governor, thereby shortchanging Rivers people and wasting State funds.

He said:

“The person Wike buys alcohol from, said Wike spends 50million naira every week on alcohol. The primary schools we built is 112 million naira, it means that in two weeks Wike has drank one primary school. When Wike talks, it is alcohol that is talking. And he’s so shameless about it. Wike told the whole world on live TV that he was drinking a very expensive 40-year-old whiskey, in the morning.

“We are asking INEC to be neutral. The people have rejected Wike and his government. Every street I went to, people were jumping on top of me shouting. They were remembering that I built five flyovers, I did not dance. We employed 400 new doctors, bought cars for 600 doctors, bought ambulances for all the health centres. We went round primary schools to see what’s going on, and discovered there were no teachers, so we hired 13,200 teachers. By the time I left as Governor, there was a contractor in every school to maintain the school. Where are the schools that he (Wike) built?."

