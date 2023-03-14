RULAAC, a civil society organisation, has asked President Buhari to punish the AGF, Abubakar Malami and the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, for disobeying court orders

The group also condemned the presidency for trying the dissociate President Buhari from Malami and Emefiele's actions when everything ended at the president's table

According to the CSO, Buhari's administration has not been leading by example when it comes to obeying court order

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu had been urged to take disciplinary actions against 2 members of his cabinet over the failure of the naira redesign policy.

The Rule of Law Advocacy and Accountability Centre (RULAAC) asked the president to deal with Abubakar Malami and Godwin Emefiele, the Attorney-General of the Federation and minister of justice and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), The Punch reported.

Group knocks presidency, wants Malami, Emefiele to be punished Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Twitter

CSO knocks presidency for dissociating Buhari from Malami, Emefiele's action

The civil society organisation made the call in a statement signed by its executive director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, on Tuesday, March 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

RULAAC expressed displeasure with the statement from the presidency that Buhari neither asked the AGF nor the CBN governor to disobey the supreme court order.

The group maintained that it made no meaning for the president's spokespersons to excuse Buhari when Malami and Emefiele were answerable to him.

Latest about President Muhammadu Buhari, Godwin Emefiele, Abubakar Malami, CBN, Naira Scarcity

According to RULAAC, Malami and Emefiele are public officials, and their actions and inactions end at the president's table.

According to the group, President Buhari had failed to lead by example in the past court rulings, citing the cases of Omoyele Sowore, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement reads in part:

“It does not make sense for President Buhari’s spokesperson to make excuses for the President, saying he did not direct the Central Bank Governor or the Attorney General of the Federation to disobey Court Orders."

Naira redesign: CBN’s compliance victory for all Nigerians, Governor Matawalle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Bello Matawale of Zamfara state has again commended the supreme court ruling that led to the suspension of the continued implementation of the FG naira redesign policy.

The governor said those who are accusing them of fighting against the implementation of the policy should have clarity of the objectives by now.

According to Matawale, they continued to fight against it even after the APC won the presidential election, and the compliance by the CBN was a victory for the common man.

Source: Legit.ng