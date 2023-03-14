Nojeem Aberejo, the Alakesan of Akesan in Lagos, has dismissed the report that Oro rituals would be taking place in his community on election day.

Reacting to the allegation, the monarch said, “It is absolutely untrue, there is nothing like that, I will not be a part of illegality, ” Premium Times reported.

The Oro ritual is one of the traditional rights, an all-male festival popular among the Yoruba people of southwest Nigeria.

A Twitter user, Abdulmahmud, alleged on the micro-blogging that the monarch had scheduled the ritual for Saturday, March 18, so that people would not turn up to vote on election day.

The netizen tweeted:

“Interesting development coming out of Igando area of Lagos. Last week Oba of Akesan scheduled the Oro festival for 11th March 2023,

“No sooner INEC announced the postponement of today’s election to 18th March; the Oba rescheduled the Oro festival to next weekend,

“Oro festival is celebrated by male descendants of a specific location. Which means that females, non-participating males and non-natives must stay indoors during the festival.”

Another netizen who commented on the post which has generated about 600,000 views, claimed that the rites were performed on Friday and they have been told it will be held again on election day.

