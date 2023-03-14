Residents of Akwa Ibom state have been urged to ensure they vote wisely in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election

The advice was handed to the residents by professionals in the state under the aegis of Professionals for Development

According to the group, Pastor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party is the right candidate who will continue with the ongoing development plans of the incumbent governor of the state

Professionals and businessmen who are residents of Akwa Ibom state have charged the people of the state to choose rightly in the March 18, governorship election by voting en masse for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Umo Eno.

The national coordinator of the Professionals for Development, Engineer Ufot Akan Umoren, in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, March 13, stressed that the people of Akwa Ibom have the option of choosing between a God-sent individual like Eno and cronies of corrupt politicians.

Professionals in Akwa Ibom state have described Pastor Eno as the people's choice. Photo: Umo Eno

Source: UGC

Umoren stated that the governorship election presents an option for the people of Akwa Ibom to choose between voting for progressive change and development as embodied in Pastor Eno against profligacy, corruption and wastefulness.

He further noted that the election presents the people with the option to choose between a well-prepared, competent and ready candidate who has the interest of the people at heart against someone who seeks authority as a means to achieve immunity and evade conviction.

Umoren said:

"It is clear that Pastor Eno is the only candidate with the required capacity, competence, integrity, presence of mind, selflessness and demonstrated love for the people.

"He is a very humble person; a man of faith with an exceptional sense of duty, who has always succeeded in all assignments given to him.

“The people of Akwa Ibom are in consensus that having successfully served under Governor Udom Emmanuel, Pastor Eno has been adequately equipped to sustain and build on the numerous development achievements of Governor Emmanuel and move the State to greater heights."

The professionals also stated that Eno’s administration will continue the peaceful, fruitful and prosperous era of the incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel in line with the will, aspiration and desire of the majority of the people of Akwa Ibom state.

The group, which assured that it has mobilized the people to vote massively for the PDP, described the candidacy of Eno as divine adding that it is a product of very wide consultation, agreements, consensus and prayers of all well-meaning people of the state.

They said:

“The candidature of Pastor Eno is divine. It is a product of extensive prayers, consultation and consensus across the nooks and crannies of Akwa Ibom State. It is in line with the Will of God which will prevail at the end of the day."

The group, therefore, urged the people to use their votes in the Will of God by voting en masse for the PDP.

The professionals also asked the people of the State to take all steps necessary within the ambit of the law to protect their votes until the end.

