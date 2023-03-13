Amid Controversy, Christian PDP Gov Bows To Pressure, Removes His Name From Rebuilt Mosque
by Bada Yusuf
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has made a reverse from naming a mosque his administration demolished and rebuilt after himself.
The pictures of the Mosque obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, March 13, showed that the governor's name had been removed are the name of the mosque.
However, it was observed that the former name of the mosque was yet to be written on the religious centre.
