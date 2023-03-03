Mallam Salihu Lukman, the northwest national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for the resignation of Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, March 3, and signed by Lukman, the party is also asking the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to step aside.

According to the party, the 2 cabinet members misled President Muhammadu Buhari on the new naira redesign policy.

The call for the duo's resignation came after the supreme court invalidated the policy because it was implemented without due consultation and not in line with the provision of the constitution.

The apex court then ruled that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes should remain legal tender till December 31.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng