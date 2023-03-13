The NNPP in Katsina is reported to have endorsed the APC governorship candidate in the state, Dikko Rada

It was gathered that the NNPP's gubernatorial candidate, Engr Nura Khalil, was dumped by the party's leadership over claims that he is incapable of delivering on his promises

According to the NNPP's chairman, Alhaji Sani Liti, the entire leadership of the party made the decision to endorse Rada

Katsina - The chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Katsina, Alhaji Sani Liti, has revealed why some members of the party endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the March 18 election, Dikko Rada.

Liti in a press briefing on Sunday, March 12, said the NNPP bigwigs chose Rada because they do not have faith in their party's candidate, Engr Nura Khalil.

This decision by the leadership of the NNPP may engender crisis (Photo: @OfficialNNPPng)

The NNPP boss in the northern state defended the dumping of the NNPP gubernatorial candidate of the party for the APC flagbearer, adding that the choice was made by the leadership of the NNPP in Katsina.

Defending the endorsement of Rada, Liti claimed that the incapability of Khalil forced the entire leadership of the party to throw their support behind the APC candidate, whom they believe can do better much better

Among Liti listed as high-ranking officials of the NNPP that endorsed Rada were Alhaji Umar Jibril, state secretary, Mustapha Basheer, youth leader, Dauda Kurfi, Katsina zonal Chairman, Abdulhadi Mai-Dawa, Funtua Zonal Chairman, Sale Mashi, Daura zonal Chairman, and Sen. Audu Yandoma.

2023 guber polls: Confusion, betrayal as running mate of NNPP candidate endorses APC bannerman in Katsina

The gubernatorial running mate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Katsina state, Rabe Darma, had endorsed the candidacy of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate Dikko Radda for the governorship seat.

The move was announced on Thursday, March 9, by NNPP's Darma.

On why he is endorsing APC's Radda, Darma said his emergence would foster sustainable development if given the platform. He noted that his counterpart has all the capabilities required to succeed.

Darma said:

“Dr Dikko Radda has the capacity, the qualifications, and experience to move the state out of the woods; we need to attain our goals.”

