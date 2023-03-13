The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of its governorship candidate in Taraba state, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Senator Bwacha was suspended by the party on the premise of anti-party activities with less than a week to the governorship polls.

Senator Bwacha denied being suspended stating that it was mere fake news perpetrated by aggrieved rivals who lost at the primaries. Photo: Senator Emmanuel Bwacha

Source: UGC

The suspension order also directed Senator Bwacha to suspend all his campaign activities as it would be termed "illegal" if he proceeded.

The order says:

“Suspend the related illegal activities (campaign) and appear before the fact-finding committee on March 13 2023 to defend the allegations raised against you in a petition or face heavy consequences.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Regarding this development, Senator Bwacha termed the alleged suspension "fake news."

Senator Bwacha disclosed that his alleged dismissal is the handwork of aggrieved opponents who lost at the primaries.

He said:

“Fake news. The signatories are not ward officials of APC. You (can) double-check with the party, please. It’s the handiwork of desperate losers in the primaries.”

His suspension, which was contained in a letter dated March 8 and signed by all the Mararaba, Donga Local Government ward executives of the APC, was obtained by our correspondent on Sunday.

The decision came on the heels of another contentious Federal High Court judgment which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognise Bwacha as the governorship candidate of APC in Taraba State.

Several reports confirmed that the Supreme Court sacked Senator Bwacha because the party did not conduct valid primaries.

Source: Legit.ng