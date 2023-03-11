Baba Bintin, a popular radio presenter with Ibadan-based radio state, Fresh FM Nigeria, slumped and died on his way to the radio station for his programme on Saturday, March 11.

The death of the on-air personality was announced on Saturday during a radio programme by the station.

Mayor Isaac Brown, another popular presenter, while trying to announce Baba Bintin's death, revealed he was going through some difficulties.

He said:

“He (Baba Bintin) left his home like we all did this morning to come into this station to do our daily job and contribute our quota to national development; the job like we love to do, and I’m being told that the man just slumped this morning and he died while getting ready to come here.”

Source: Legit.ng