Some Nigerians have started making cryptic comments about the personality of the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, after sharing his old picture on his Facebook page.

On Saturday, March 11, the former governor of Borno state took to his social media page to share 2 pictures from his days at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, tagging them with the phrase "Unimaid 1989...".

Some Nigerians then took to the comment session to shower encomium on the vice president-elect, while others expressed their observations about the pictures.

Read some of their comments below:

Abubakar Hamidu said:

"Nobody knows tomorrow. Do your best, be disciplined, and goal-oriented, and leave the rest to Almighty Allah to dictate.

"Best regards, Your Excellency."

Chiemeka Akwarandu used the picture to define the character of the former, asking if Shettima doesn't usually smile. He said:

"U no dey smile?"

On his part, Olabisi Ekwueme Eebudola Ajai appreciated the growth of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain. He said:

"You have changed. A lot!"

Abdulwahab Ahmed Mala saw the pictures as a source of inspiration for all youths who aspired to be great. He said:

"Masha Allah for thriving all along. Our very own Vice President-Elect. This picture is definitely inspiring to all the youth folks out there, Sir. Gracias"

Sadiq A Usman then prayed for Allah's protection of the vice president-elect. He said:

"The Distinguish.

"The Super Vice President-Elect. May Allah always protect you for Us. Ameen"

Source: Legit.ng